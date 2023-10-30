Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $211.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $152.64 and a 12-month high of $225.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

