Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $17.20 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 4.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $3,189,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $2,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,091 shares of company stock worth $10,240,432. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PGR opened at $153.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.