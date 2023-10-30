Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $100,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5,386.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 312.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6,263.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 114.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 628,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 335,078 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

View Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $122.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.42 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.