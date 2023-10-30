Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. William Blair started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

