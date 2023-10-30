Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 123 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $84.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

