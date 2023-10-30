Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 168 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 3.0% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $256.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.27.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.