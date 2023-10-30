Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 316 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after buying an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $400.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.73. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

