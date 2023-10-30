Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MA opened at $365.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $308.60 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.83.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

