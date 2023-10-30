Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $80.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOKF. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.43.

BOKF stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,338,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

