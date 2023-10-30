RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Citigroup

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

RPC Stock Performance

NYSE:RES opened at $8.44 on Thursday. RPC has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.74.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.70 million. RPC had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPC will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in RPC by 84.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 132.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 109.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 54.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

