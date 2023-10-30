Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.42. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 25,505 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $743.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $105,787.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,844.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $105,787.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 449,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,844.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 6,527 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $29,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 637,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,128 shares of company stock worth $458,860. Insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,245 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 2,289,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,072,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $7,262,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.