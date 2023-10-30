RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 521,391 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 4.7% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $83.89. 1,979,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,415,516. The stock has a market cap of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

