RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,608,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,082,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises about 3.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,370,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

