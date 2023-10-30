RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,040,423 shares during the period. Vale makes up 5.3% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 0.09% of Vale worth $55,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 532,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 242,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 16.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 733,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,970,000 after purchasing an additional 876,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.02.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,117,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

