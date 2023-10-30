RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Sells 1,228,859 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC trimmed its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228,859 shares during the period. Gran Tierra Energy comprises about 0.1% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned 0.94% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 32.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,505. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $207.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

