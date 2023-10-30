Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $344.26, but opened at $359.18. Saia shares last traded at $353.52, with a volume of 109,173 shares.

The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $403.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.71.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.59, for a total transaction of $1,182,080.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,295.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Saia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 524.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth $982,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth $301,000.

Saia Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.53.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.