Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 642,936 shares of company stock valued at $135,664,799. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $196.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.25. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.