Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.2 %

CRM traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.85. The company had a trading volume of 895,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.25. The company has a market cap of $193.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $2,974,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,116,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,686,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,116,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,686,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $266,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,737,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 642,936 shares of company stock worth $135,664,799. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.