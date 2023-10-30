Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

