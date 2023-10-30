Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,263 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

