Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

