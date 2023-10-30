Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STX. Barclays cut shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.82.

NASDAQ STX opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,548 shares of company stock worth $14,790,651. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

