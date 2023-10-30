Seele-N Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.12 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $359,983.63 and $27.12 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001538 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $27.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

