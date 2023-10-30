Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) PT Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of SHEN opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,301.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.19 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -799.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

