Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Citigroup

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.44.

SHW opened at $236.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.37. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after acquiring an additional 859,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after acquiring an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

