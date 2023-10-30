Short Interest in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Declines By 8.1%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.
Apyx Medical Stock Performance
Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on APYX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apyx Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
Apyx Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.
