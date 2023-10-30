Short Interest in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Declines By 8.1%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 2,600,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 804,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 321,239 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at $448,000. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,488,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,602,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 145,759 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APYX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apyx Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APYX

Apyx Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.