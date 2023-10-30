Short Interest in BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Declines By 14.7%

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOYF remained flat at $5.82 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. BioSyent has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

