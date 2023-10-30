Short Interest in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Rises By 7.3%

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $54.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $286,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921. 29.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

