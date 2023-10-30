Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Declines By 8.6%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 286.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $301,000.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

