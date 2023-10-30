Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Decreases By 21.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,361 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IBTL traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,633. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0415 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

