Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Decreases By 17.6%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KSPHF remained flat at $18.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
