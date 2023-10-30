Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Expands By 18.8%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.
mdf commerce Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MECVF remained flat at $2.85 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.27.
About mdf commerce
