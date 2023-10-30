Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Expands By 18.8%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MECVF remained flat at $2.85 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

