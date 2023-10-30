Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Drops By 16.9%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 59,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.68). Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NERV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Stories

