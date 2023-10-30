Short Interest in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rises By 14.5%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,290,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,982 shares of company stock worth $16,594,628. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after buying an additional 1,096,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after buying an additional 238,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 98,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,499. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.23. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.