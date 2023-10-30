Short Interest in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Increases By 22.1%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $11.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $936.46. 79,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,899. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $925.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $928.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.88.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

