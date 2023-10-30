Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.2 days.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LWSCF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
