Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LWSCF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.29. 10,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.