Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $629,290.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $241,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $240,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.