Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after buying an additional 81,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silgan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,709,000 after purchasing an additional 975,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silgan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Silgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

