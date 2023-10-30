Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLAB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 4.8 %

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $4.60 on Monday, hitting $90.31. 159,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.30. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $88.73 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

