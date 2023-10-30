Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.0 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 344,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

