Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Makes New Investment in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,009,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000. Vivakor comprises about 1.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned about 16.65% of Vivakor at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vivakor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.
Vivakor Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIVK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,279. Vivakor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.
Vivakor Profile
Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.
