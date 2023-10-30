Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 1,325 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,778. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.