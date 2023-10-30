Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 1,406 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,698,377 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

