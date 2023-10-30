Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 756 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,259. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.