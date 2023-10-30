SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Trading Down 2.6%

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. 31,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 412,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

SolarWinds Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $185.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.51 million. Equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarWinds

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $435,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,284 shares in the company, valued at $351,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,989,000. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 42.6% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 399,235 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 88.4% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in SolarWinds by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 110,045 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

