Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 603,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 747,787 shares.The stock last traded at $81.42 and had previously closed at $80.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 100,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Sony Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.