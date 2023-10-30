SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.48. SOS shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 2,561 shares trading hands.

SOS Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SOS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

