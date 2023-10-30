SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $112.41 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

