SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Lowered by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.44 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.