SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFAX opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

